CBS Sports Writer leaves multiple Cardinals off of Top 100 player list for 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals are being overlooked heading into the 2024 season. After putting together a young and better roster compared to last season, the Cardinals are looking to put themselves back in the conversation as one of the best teams in the NFL. Yes, they have not been the best or even average the last two seasons but no one can say that the Cardinals did not have any bright moments last year. There were times where Arizona did not look like a bottom tier team and now Monti Ossenfort has put together a roster that should bring the Cardinals up from the bottom.
Pete Prisco from CBS Sports publishes a “Top 100 player list” heading into 2024 where he ranks the best overall players across the league. The Cardinals only had one player make this list and it was rising star tight end Trey McBride coming at No. 83. There should be no surprise that McBride is on this list with how he produced down the stretch last season with and without Kyler Murray throwing him the ball.
However, Prisco left two notable Cardinals off this list in safety Budda Baker and running back James Conner.
When it comes to Baker, he has been the best player for the Cardinals for the longest time and earned himself Pro Bowl honors in a bad season for the Cardinals last year. He is reliable, can help in stopping the run, and brings tremendous leadership value to Arizona. Outside of Arizona, he does not get the recognition that he deserves.
For Conner, he is coming off a career year last season rushing over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career despite missing four games. The only running backs that made this list were Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry so there were a lot of running backs across the league that were disrespected. However, Conner was one of the bright spots for the Cardinals and helped them finish as a top rushing team last season.
Yes, the Cardinals have a lot to prove in 2024 but to disrespect players like Baker and Conner who have proven their value is unbelievable.