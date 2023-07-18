Top 6 completed objectives from the Arizona Cardinals 2023 offseason
The Arizona Cardinals may have had a polarizing offseason, but you can’t deny that they went out and hit several major objectives between February and July.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Finding the right people for Kyler Murray
Once again, let’s give credit to Michael Bidwill for bringing in Monti Ossenfort, who brought in a coach that appeared to immediately mesh well with Kyler Murray. The result has been, at least in the early going, a more mature, attentive version of Murray.
It seemed as though the more we saw of the Murray-Kingsbury union, the more it deteriorated. Murray was blatantly uninterested, or so it appeared, and Kingsbury never seemed to get consistency out of the quarterback. And yet again, while that could ultimately wind up as the case under Gannon, at least early returns as the arrow pointing north for all parties involved.
6 - Finally getting new uniforms
Yep, I’m serious about this final point, because you can argue it visually symbolizes the Arizona Cardinals culture change. We can hear about the culture changing behind the scenes all we want to, but the new threads let us see, from a specific point of view, that the Cards have officially entered a new era.
The no-frills threads will also look good on the field. And for the first time in nearly two decades, the Cardinals will look like the way they historically were supposed to look, as opposed to the ill-fated Reebok threads that went out of fashion quickly.