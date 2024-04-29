Draft picks Cardinals got right and a few they will regret
Who will shine and who could disappoint?
By Brandon Ray
The NFL Draft has come and gone and we are one step closer to the start of the NFL season. In the next couple of months, we will have OTAs, training camp, and then preseason which will bring us closer to Week 1 of the NFL. With the draft completed, the Arizona Cardinals were one of the busiest teams without a doubt. They started off the first night with two first-round picks that they used on Marvin Harrison Jr. (as expected) and then they went with defense by drafting Darius Robinson out of Missouri.
Monti Ossenfort then had a busy second and third round on Day 2. They started off by trading down to the 43rd pick and drafting cornerback Max Melton. Then they went with three consecutive offensive players in RB Trey Benson, OL Isaiah Adams, and TE Tip Reiman. To conclude the third round, Ossenfort went back to the secondary and selected cornerback Elijah Jones out of Boston College.
Wrapping things up with the Day 3 picks, Ossenfort started off with addressing the secondary once again by grabbing safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson out of Texas Tech. From there on out, the Cardinals drafted two offensive players (OT Christian Jones and WR Tejhaun Palmer) and two defensive players (DE Xavier Thomas and CB Jaden Davis).
The Cardinals come out of this draft with 12 draft picks and all were at positions that can help boost the roster either immediately or for the future.However, it is very rare for a team to have almost the perfect draft as some players will succeed and some will bust.