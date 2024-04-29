Draft picks Cardinals got right and a few they will regret
Who will shine and who could disappoint?
By Brandon Ray
Picks that should work: DE Darius Robinson, CB Elijah Jones, S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, CB Jaden Davis
With these drafted players, there is hope that they can either find their way onto the roster or have a high upside for their career with the Cardinals.
Defensive end Darius Robinson was the Cardinals’ second, first-round draft pick at 27th overall. Robinson had been slowly climbing up mock drafts as we got closer to the NFL Draft. Robinson provides good size off the edge and above average athleticism. His biggest area of improvement will be to improve his pass rush and incorporate a few stunts to get past offensive lineman.
Cornerback Elijah Jones was the second of three cornerbacks drafted by Arizona and his game is a little similar to Max Melton’s. They both can play inside and outside and Jones has a big frame to where he can attack the ball aggressively when it is in the air. The Cardinals made a statement by going heavy in the secondary and Jones as a third-round pick should come in and compete for playing time.
To kick things off on Day 3, Ossenfort went back into the secondary and drafted Texas Tech safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson. With Budda Baker heading into a contract year, the Cardinals may have their successor to Baker. Taylor-Demerson comes into a situation where he doesn’t need to start right away. However, he can play in the nickel on defense so there is some competition for him this season. At the end of the day, Taylor-Demerson can come in and learn from Baker and Jalen Thompson.
With cornerback Jaden Davis, he is a great run stopper and was a vital factor with the Miami Hurricanes last season. Davis, as a 7th round draft pick, just might shock some fans with his production in training camp and preseason. In the NFC West, you can never have too many cornerbacks so don’t be surprised if Davis makes the final 53-man roster.