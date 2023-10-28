Dream Draft 1.0: Arizona Cardinals roll with a top receiver, tackle in Round 1
With so many draft picks Arizona Cardinals are in a perfect scenario to continually build their team from scratch in April 2024.
By Sion Fawkes
The difference between a mock draft and a dream draft is that the latter comprises players the Arizona Cardinals should take given their current positions in the draft. A mock draft would have players who the Cards are most likely to take, so if this were a mock draft, then different strategies, like sleepers, or best players on the board would hold more preference.
This dream draft’s Edition 1.0’s rules were simple: The Cardinals are taking the best player available in the form of draft need, and they are based on prospect rankings from DraftTek as of Friday, October 27th, 2023. Players you see selected must be ranked at equal or lesser value of where the Cards would be picking if the draft was held this weekend.
So who did the Redbirds land with each of their 12 current picks for an event held roughly six months from today? Keep reading, and you will discover a stellar draft class…hopefully…
Arizona Cardinals 2024 Dream Draft 1.0
2nd overall: Marvin Harrison, WR/Ohio State
Unless Kyler Murray returns and flops, the Arizona Cardinals are rolling with a generational talent at receiver. Harrison would be yet another sound addition to a team that just keeps getting younger at the skill positions.
16th overall: Taliese Fuaga, T/Oregon
While the Cardinals took Paris Johnson Jr. this past draft, he’s not enough. Tackle D.J. Humphries and the left guard position have been a wreck as we reach the halfway point, so more help is required to keep Murray upright. Johnson and Taliese Fuaga could forge a young, dynamic duo of bookends for 2024 and beyond.
34th overall: Kamari Lassiter, CB/Georgia
Before you ask, no, Kamari is not directly related to the late former Arizona Cardinals corner Kwamie Lassiter. But he has made some major strides at the University of Georgia this year, and could become a true CB2, or even CB1 in the desert to line up opposite of presumably Garrett Williams.
66th overall: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL/Clemson
The defensive line is every bit as bad as we thought it would be, even if they played surprisingly well before L.J. Collier and Carlos Watkins went down with season-ending biceps injuries. However, Collier and Watkins were most likely stopgaps until someone like Ruke Orhorhoro could come along.