3 dream trades for the Arizona Cardinals as the 2023 trade deadline approaches
The Arizona Cardinals will likely “sell” at the trade deadline, so which players could they go without as October 31st looms?
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Zaven Collins for a third-round and a 2025 fifth-round pick
Of the three players listed in this piece, Zaven Collins is by far the most expendable. Brown’s chemistry with Murray should keep him safe, and the player listed in the next slide may have too high of an asking price.
While Collins is most likely worth a mid-rounder if not a Day 3 pick after two-and-a-half so-so seasons, perhaps he entices an executive enough to send over a third-round pick. If that’s the case, then Ossenfort shouldn’t hesitate to send Collins packing.
The Cards have three picks in the third round, and if the season ended today, all three picks sit between 66th and 81st overall. Add in another third-round pick, and the Arizona Cardinals just got seven in the top 100 - not counting the dream trade in the previous slide, or the one in the next slide.