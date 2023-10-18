3 players the Arizona Cardinals must consider trading before the deadline
The Arizona Cardinals look like they’re ridding the team of Steve Keim’s former draft picks, so why not trade a few before the October 31st deadline?
By Sion Fawkes
With Myjai Sanders being the latest player from the Steve Keim era to be handed his walking papers, the Arizona Cardinals are rightfully getting rid of the ill-fated draft picks from the former general manager. Not that Sanders was one of them, given his productive outing when given the chance, but it’s clear the Cards want to bring in their own guys.
And really, it makes sense, since head coach Jonathan Gannon is looking for hard-nosed players who aren’t afraid to fight past the whistle. If a player doesn’t meet that mentality, or if they just haven’t lived up to standards from a production standpoint, then why are they here?
Therefore, let’s discuss three players from the Steve Keim era the Cardinals should trade at or before October 31st.
3 players the Arizona Cardinals should consider trading
1 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
The Zaven Collins experiment has been up-and-down, but more down and up if PFF gives us any insights. Collins is ranked 74th of 111 qualifying EDGE rushers, and he’s scored just a 61.4 from the respected platform. His pass rush grade of 57.3 is also the second-worst of all EDGE rushers on the roster, so go figure.
Per PFF’s stats, Collins also has just 11 total tackles, seven stops, three sacks, four hurries, and seven total pressures. He’s actually faring quite well in the sack department, as it puts him on pace for 8.5 in 2023. But the problem is that he’s getting beaten way too much, indicating that his overall number of sacks have resulted from splash plays.
Collins wouldn’t be worth much more than a fourth or fifth-round pick, but then again, it wouldn’t surprise me if Ossenfort landed a sixth or a seventh if he were to trade the EDGE rusher. He landed a seventh for Isaiah Simmons, so you can’t rule out the possibility.