A way too early three-round mock draft for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals will have an unprecedented six selections to work with during the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Jim Koch
Three months from now, the Arizona Cardinals front office will take part in one of the most intriguing drafts in franchise history. During the first three rounds alone, general manager Monti Ossenfort will have an unprecedented six picks to work with. If things remain the way they are, the Cards front office will have two selections in Round 1, one in Round 2 and three more in Round 3 at their disposal.
Take one look at Arizona's current roster and you'll quickly realize that there are glaring holes at a variety of positions. Ossenfort and company will more than likely be addressing a need, no matter who they target. The following are six prospects who could find their way to the Cardinals organization when this year's draft gets underway this coming April.
Round 1 (fourth-overall): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR/Ohio State
The Redbirds found out rather quickly this past season what life could be like without a star wide receiver on the team. That could be fixed in a jiffy if Ossenfort uses the first of the club's two opening-round choices on Ohio State University stud Marvin Harrison Jr. The 6 foot 4, 205 pounder has future Hall of Famer written all over him, and has drawn comparisons to Cards legend Larry Fitzgerald.
Round 1 (27th-overall): Jordan Morgan, OT/Arizona
Offensive tackle found it's way onto management's wish list this past New Year's Eve when longtime starter D.J. Humphries suffered a torn ACL versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Ossenfort needs to look no further than his backyard to find Jordan Morgan, a 6 foot 5, 325 pounder out of the University of Arizona. The Cardinals would be set at the position for many years to come by pairing the talented Morgan with second-year bookend Paris Johnson Jr.
Round 2 (35th-overall): Byron Murphy II, DT/Texas
The Cards defensive line was one of the league's most undermanned units this past fall, and University of Texas junior Byron Murphy II could help to remedy the situation. In 34 collegiate appearances, the 6 foot 1, 297 pounder totaled 70 tackles (15 for a loss) and eight sacks for the Longhorns. Murphy would be joining second-year pro Dante Stills, and not much more, on an Arizona front wall that could desperately use an infusion of talent.
Round 3 (66th-overall): Javion Cohen, G/Miami
While the addition of Morgan could reinforce things at offensive tackle, University of Miami junior Javion Cohen could help the Cardinals shore up the left guard post. It's imperative that Ossenfort improves upon the uninspiring Elijah Wilkinson/Trystan Colon duo that the blocking unit rolled with this past fall. Cohen could at the very least provide depth early on in his career if Arizona elected to address the weakness at guard with a veteran free agent.
Round 3 (71st-overall): Mohamed Kamara, OLB/Colorado State
Ossenfort must find individuals who can pressure opposing quarterbacks in '24, and Colorado State University edge rusher Mohamed Kamara can certainly do that. In his five campaigns at the school, the former teammate of Cards tight end Trey McBride has racked up some eye-popping numbers. The 6 foot 3, 250 pound Kamara totaled 179 tackles (45.5 for a loss) and 29.5 sacks in 46 games for the Rams.
Round 3 (90th-overall): Marcellas Dial, CB/South Carolina
The Cardinals have plenty of raw cover guys in the nest, but that doesn't stop them from adding University of South Carolina cornerback Marcellas Dial towards the end of Round 3. The 6 foot, 190 pounder tallied 114 tackles, three interceptions and a whopping 28 passes defensed in 36 career matchups for the Gamecocks. If drafted, Dial would be joining a young group of "Big Red" corners that already includes Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V, and Kei'Trel Clark.
(Statistics provided by College Football Reference)