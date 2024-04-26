Even with Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals must draft 2nd wide receiver in NFL Draft
By Brandon Ray
Soon enough, Cardinals fans will be to finally see the Kyler Murray-to-Marvin Harrison Jr. connection in a game. The expected connection became official when Arizona stayed at No.4 and gave their franchise quarterback a franchise number one wideout. Harrison joins a receiving core where he will be headlines as the top receiver and will have the likes of Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Zach Pascal and Chris Moore in the same wide receiver room. Arizona also has an up-and-coming tight end in Trey McBride who led the Cardinals in receiving yards last season (825). With Harrison now in the offense, that should easily change.
As we get ready for the second night of the NFL draft, the Cardinals still have nine draft picks throughout the rest of the process. There are plenty of holes that Monti Ossenfort needs to address, but one thing is certain and that is the Cardinals need to draft another receiver at some point.
Between Dortch, Wilson Pascal and McBride (all who were on the Cardinals last season), the group had a combined 1,689 receiving yards. With losing Marquise Brown in free agency and trading Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons, the Cardinals don’t look great on paper right now. That is where Ossenfort needs to strongly consider getting another receiver in the next two days.
Heading into the second night, Arizona currently has four draft picks that they can use in the second and third round.
What wide receivers should Arizona consider drafting?
Two receivers who had a chance at being drafted near the end of the first round were Adonai Mitchell out of Texas and Ladd McConkey from Georgia. Arizona may get the chance to draft one of these players at No.35, but it might be too early to address the wide receiver spot early on in the second. Mitchell and McConkey will more than likely be gone before Arizona’s first third-round pick.
However, there are still plenty of other receivers that the Cardinals can target. This includes Keon Coleman out of Florida State, Troy Franklin from Oregon, Malachi Corley from Western Kentucky, or Javon Baker from UCF.
If the Cardinals find themselves in a spot where there is a player of great value for the receiver position, Ossenfort may want to keep building around Kyler Murray.