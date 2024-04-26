NFL Draft Round 1 Grades: Cardinals get elite help for their offense with Marvin Harrison Jr.
This isn't a hard pick to grade.
The Arizona Cardinals spent the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Marvin Harrison Jr., which was a no-brainer decision for them. While some speculated that the Cardinals could trade the fourth pick for a quarterback-needy team, they rightfully stayed put and went with the obvious selection.
Harrison was considered by some to be the best prospect in the entire draft so the Cardinals landing him with the fourth pick was excellent value. Harrison is coming off a season where he had 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 18.1 yards per catch.
What grade do the Cardinals deserve for Marvin Harrison Jr. pick?
This is pretty easy to grade considering the value of the pick and how much Harrison is going to change the Cardinals' offense. Kyler Murray will now add Harrison to an offense that consists of Trey McBride, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, and James Conner, which should help him take his game to a whole new level.
With that in mind, I have to give the Harrison pick an A or an A+ if that's considered a grade. Some might whine that the Cardinals missed a chance to pick up more draft picks but the key there is that they have to hit on those picks. There's little doubt that they'll hit on the Harrison pick. He's going to make the Cardinals dangerous downright dangerous.