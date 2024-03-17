Everything is falling into place for the Cardinals to draft Marvin Harrison Jr.
Are the Arizona Cardinals officially all set up to get the best wide receiver in this draft class?
By Brandon Ray
From the eye test, it looks like the Arizona Cardinals could be all set of what to do with the 4th overall pick in the NFL draft. They are the first team that is set to draft that doesn't need a quarterback, especially with the confirmation of Kyler Murray's additional $29.9 million fully guarenteed for 2025 on top of his $35 million for this year by being on the Cardinals roster at 4PM EST yesterday, per Tom Pelissero.
There is no doubt that the three teams in front of the Cardinals are looking to take a quarterback now. The only way that there is even a slight possibility of one of these three teams not taking a quarterback is if a wild trade happens from now until draft time.
With the Chicago Bears, they have officially ended the quarterback drama with Justin Fields by trading him to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ian Rapoprt was the first to break the news. With this move, Caleb Williams should be on his way to the Windy City in Chicago.
For the Washington Commanders, they are having a sneaky good offseason with acquistions to the offensive line, acquiring running back Austin Ekeler, and veteran future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner to plug into the middle of the defense. On top of that, quarterback Marcus Mariota signed with Washington to backup whoever the Commanders decide to take at #2 overall. New head coach Dan Quinn, under new ownership will get his franchise quarterback to bring to Washington.
Finally, the New England Patriots ended up trading away Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars and have went out and signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett. By signing Brissett, the Patriots have brought back someone who has been in New England and is one of the best backups in the league. Unless the Patriots are able to acquire a younger bridge starter, which is very unlikely at this point, they will be restarting the rookie quarterback deal with either a Jayden Daniels or a Drake Maye.
Then the Cardinals are on the clock and there should be no issue with what they do. Monti Ossenfort has not addressed the wide receiver market in free agency up to this point, so by drafting Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals get a number one wideout who has a very high ceiling to have a successful NFL career.