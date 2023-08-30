What you can expect out of each Arizona Cardinals draft pick in 2023
The Arizona Cardinals kept each draft pick, and it’s one early return that Monti Ossenfort sought out and selected some sound talent in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort kept each of his draft picks, and it looks as though they will all - if healthy - serve a role this season. This is a stark contrast from Ossenfort’s predecessor, Steve Keim, whose picks were either eased into the lineup or they barely played during their time in the desert.
You won’t see that happen with the 2023 Draft Class, evidenced with Paris Johnson already pegged in as a starting tackle. If you remember correctly, the Cardinals current left tackle, D.J. Humphries, basically “redshirted” for his rookie season and didn’t see the field until 2016, so that alone gives Ossenfort a leg up on the ill-fated Keim era.
Michael Wilson, listed behind Zach Pascal at the moment, saw ample time with the starters and top role players. He also didn’t play in Preseason Week 3, indicating that he will hold a significant role with the team this season.
While the Cardinals second and third round picks, BJ Ojulari and Garrett Williams, saw little-to-no playing time in the preseason, injuries kept them out. Ojulari finally saw action in Week 3 while Williams remains on the NFI list. Expect them both to slowly evolve into solid contributors for the upcoming season.
Arizona Cardinals correct to keep each draft pick
One player we won’t see taking the field this season is Jon Gaines, who injured his knee last week and will miss the entire year. Gaines would have factored in as a backup interior lineman and he would have likely seen time at center and guard when needed, but we will wait until next season before he sees action.
Fifth round pick Clayton Tune has a rare opportunity as he could realistically open the 2023 season as the starting quarterback. Tune wasn’t a revelation in the preseason, but he played well enough for me to believe he is no ordinary Day 3 quarterback, especially in that final game.
Owen Pappoe had a rather bland preseason, and it’s likely his draft status kept him around in favor of Kyle Soelle. He will likely play special teams and develop at his position behind players like Josh Woods and Zeke Turner.
Like Tune, Kei’Trel Clark could also land a starting role if he beats out Antonio Hamilton over the next two weeks. Less than that, really. Clark was arguably the best rookie on the field next to Paris Johnson in the preseason, so it shouldn’t surprise you if he starts in Week 1.
Dante Stills also showed flashes, and while the Arizona Cardinals defensive line played better-than-anticipated at times, there is always that inevitable drop-off in production. If it occurs, Stills will get his chances. In the meantime, look for him to keep developing behind L.J. Collier, Carlos Watkins, and Jonathan Ledbetter.
(Depth chart information provided by AZCardinals.com)