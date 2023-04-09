Ezekiel Elliott would be an interesting addition to the Arizona Cardinals
The three-time Pro Bowler would be a solid addition to the running backs room of the Arizona Cardinals.
Several areas of the Arizona Cardinals roster needs to be upgraded in 2023. The NFL's free-agent signing period began three weeks ago, and so many of the best players have already found homes. There are a group of unemployed individuals, however, who could still be effective if they sign with the right organization.
Ezekiel Elliott, fresh off of seven campaigns with the Dallas Cowboys, is someone who fits that description. It just so happens that the Cards could use an addition to their running backs room. Could the 27-year-old Elliott make his way to the Arizona desert this offseason?
James Conner is a battering ram of a ball-carrier who's style can best be described as physical. Unfortunately, playing with that type of reckless abandon sometimes leads to injury. Since missing time is a possibility for the 27-year-old Conner, having an experienced back like Elliott around may not be such a bad idea for the Redbirds.
At the moment, Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram are the top two options behind Conner on the Cardinals depth chart. It would be far from ideal for the offense if either one of those runners was thrust into a starting role. Elliott, with 102 professional starts under his belt, would be far better equipped for such a task.
Ezekiel Elliott could serve as an excellent backup ball-carrier for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Elliott is being nudged out of Dallas by Tony Pollard, an emerging star who was slapped with the franchise tag last month. The Cowboys made their choice between the two, and have made very little effort to bring the 6 foot, 212 pound Elliott back into the mix.
Actually, Elliott is coming off of a fairly productive performance for Dallas in 2022. In 15 appearances (14 starts), the St. Louis native rumbled for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. By comparison, Conner ran for 782 yards and seven scores on the ground in 13 starts for the Cards.
At this point of the offseason, Elliott would probably agree to a one-year, "prove-it" type of contract. Those are the kind of deals that Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort has preferred to hand out this spring. That being said, it wouldn't be surprising in the least to see Elliott in a Cardinals uniform next fall.
