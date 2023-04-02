Arizona Cardinals: Top 3 post-free agency needs for 2023
The Arizona Cardinals signed several solid role players in free agency this past month. Has it changed their top team needs heading into April?
The Arizona Cardinals took the low-risk route in free agency, signing several serviceable players to refill the roster. This mentality will allow the Cards to likely accumulate more draft picks via a trade either on or before April 27th, and allocate funds toward the incoming personnel while perhaps even extending current talent.
So expect the Redbirds to address several positions when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. But what should be their top three priorities? Keep reading to find out.
Top 3 post-free agency needs for the Arizona Cardinals
1 - Edge rusher
The Arizona Cardinals have two brewing edge rushers in Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders, but they aren’t gamechangers. Fortunately for the Cards, there are several prospects at edge rushers/defensive end who can fill that void and, in a worst-case scenario, jump into a rotational role.
With the third overall pick, general manager Monti Ossenfort can snag Will Anderson Jr, said to be one of the best to come around in years. But even if he traded back, there is still ample talent at edge.
2 - Cornerback
The Cardinals have everything except for a CB1, though Marco Wilson could develop into the role. If they trade back, however, chances are, they will spend their first round pick on a corner like Christian Gonzalez, which will complete the unit.
Like edge/defensive end, however, this draft is deep at the position. Even if the Redbirds passed in the first round and waited until Round 2 or 3 to take a corner, they could still wind up with a potential CB1.
3 - Center
There are two players on the Arizona Cardinals roster who could theoretically play center this season in Lecitus Smith and Hjalte Froholdt. But Ossenfort would be better off drafting a pure center who could eventually turn into the undisputed leader of the offensive line when the time comes.
When free agency started, Arizona had holes all over the line. But that’s since dissipated with Kelvin Beachum and Will Hernandez returning. They also signed Froholdt and Dennis Daley, both of whom could play guard.
Therefore, if the Cards land a solid center, they could have a better-than-advertised offensive line for 2023. And that will work wonders for Kyler Murray and anyone else who lines up behind them.