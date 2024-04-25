Final 4-round Cardinals mock draft going into Round 1
By Brandon Ray
Round 3, #71: Cole Bishop, S - Utah
Led by Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker, the Cardinals back end of their defense is set for atleast this upcoming season. However, Baker may not be in Arizona this time next year. Unless the Cardinals find a way to bring Baker back to the team, Monti Ossenfort also needs to consider drafting Baker’s potential future replacement. Cole Bishop provides a physical play type of style where he is not afraid to hit and can help cover tight ends against the pass. He plays to the whistle and keeps his head on swivel.
Round 3, #90: Brandon Dorlus, DE - Oregon
Leading the Oregon Ducks with 5 sacks last season and earning First-team All-Pac 12 Conference honors, Brandon Dorlus is an intriguing prospect who can help create a pass rush that the Cardinals need to boost. He can play inside or out, but his game still needs some work. Arizona can never have too many pass rushers, especially when going up against teams in the NFC West.
Round 4, #104: Khyree Jackson, CB - Oregon
The Cardinals end up taking Dorlus’ college teammates in cornerback Khyree Jackson. Standing at 6’4”, Jackson provides size in the secondary. Along with Dorlus, Jackson was named to First-team All-Pac 12 Conference honors. With the Ducks last season, Jackson had 3 interceptions, 7 pass breakups, 2 sacks and 34 tackles. Arizona could get a steal here if Jackson falls into the fourth round and it would be on the side of the ball that Jonathan Gannon knows the most about.