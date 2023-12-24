Final weather report for the Arizona Cardinals Week 16 game against the Bears
Weather forecasts are constantly changing, so what will it look like by the time the Arizona Cardinals kickoff their Week 16 game against the Bears?
By Sion Fawkes
As a warm weather team that plays in a stadium with a retractable roof, the Arizona Cardinals are used to playing in controlled climates. And for most of the year, the Cards are either in State Farm Stadium, or they are playing in stadiums where weather is not often a factor.
But that isn’t always the case in December, and this season is a prime example as the Cards previously traveled to Pittsburgh, where they were treated to quite a roller coaster of inclement conditions. Despite not being used to playing in games featuring weather delays and rain, Arizona ended up winning that contest, and they also knew their next road game may also feature a similar atmosphere.
Fortunately for the Cardinals, that won’t be the case heading into their upcoming contest, as it appears they will have cloud cover and a high of 54 degrees at kickoff. But there is little-to-no chance of rain for the game’s three-hour window, meaning we likely won’t see the Cards adjusting their game plan for this one.
Arizona Cardinals won’t be forced to deal with poor conditions at kickoff
With the December weather looking to be a non-factor in Week 16, expect the Cardinals to treat this game like any other, or at least that will be the case early. The on-field conditions won’t force offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to roll with a run when he may otherwise throw, which will keep options open for quarterback Kyler Murray.
Overall, this game could have easily become one of those late-season rain (or snow)-filled outings if there was a deviation in temperature or precipitation. And that would have made for some interesting football, but unless something dramatically changes between now and the 2:25 MST kickoff, expect a matchup like any other. That means smooth sailing for the Arizona Cardinals.
(Source: Weather.com)