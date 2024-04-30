Raising Zona
FanSided

Five 2024 Cardinals' opponents who significantly improved after NFL Draft

These five teams will give the Cardinals a tough game in the 2024 season.

By Brandon Ray

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 / Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 6
Next

The next biggest step to getting to the start of the NFL season is the releasing of the NFL schedule. Sometime in May, NFL fans will learn when their favorite teams will be playing throughout the season. Luckily, we already know the opponents for each team and now we will just wait to see when they are playing. The Arizona Cardinals are going to have a tough schedule in 2024 based on their opponents’ improvements that were made in free agency and/or the draft

Here is a list of the Cardinals’ opponents:

NFC West twice (Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks)

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Washington Commanders

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

The Cardinals will be facing six playoff teams and four rookie quarterbacks in 2024. There is no doubt that the Cardinals, on paper, look like an improved team. However, being at the top of the winner’s list does not mean guaranteed success on the field.

Here are five opponents for the Cardinals in 2024 who significantly improved.

Home/Cardinals Schedule