Five 2024 Cardinals' opponents who significantly improved after NFL Draft
These five teams will give the Cardinals a tough game in the 2024 season.
By Brandon Ray
The next biggest step to getting to the start of the NFL season is the releasing of the NFL schedule. Sometime in May, NFL fans will learn when their favorite teams will be playing throughout the season. Luckily, we already know the opponents for each team and now we will just wait to see when they are playing. The Arizona Cardinals are going to have a tough schedule in 2024 based on their opponents’ improvements that were made in free agency and/or the draft.
Here is a list of the Cardinals’ opponents:
NFC West twice (Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks)
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets
Washington Commanders
Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers
The Cardinals will be facing six playoff teams and four rookie quarterbacks in 2024. There is no doubt that the Cardinals, on paper, look like an improved team. However, being at the top of the winner’s list does not mean guaranteed success on the field.