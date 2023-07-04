Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin dies at the age of 79
By Jim Koch
The Arizona Cardinals franchise lost yet another member of the family on Monday when Vince Tobin passed away at 79 years of age.
Just two weeks ago, the Arizona Cardinals organization lost a member of it's enormous family. Clark Haggans, a former linebacker with the team, was found deceased at the age of 46. Unfortunately, some more sad news has come the franchise's way..
Vince Tobin, a one-time Cards head coach, has passed away at 79 years of age. The former defensive wizard died on Monday morning at his home in Goodyear, Arizona. The Redbirds compiled just one winning record during Tobin's five-year stint (1996-2000) in the desert, but the 1998 campaign would turn out to be quite a memorable one.
After compiling an unimpressive 11-21 won-loss record during his first two seasons as the Cardinals' head man, Tobin's squad was seeking to accomplish something in '98 that hadn't been done in quite some time. The 9-7 Cards would be heading to the Wild Card Round of the NFC's postseason tournament, with a 16-year playoff drought hanging in the balance. The result of that contest would turn out to be absolutely fantastic.
Arizona Cardinals recorded their first playoff win in 51 years with Vince Tobin at the helm
Arizona was a huge underdog when they went on the road to meet the Dallas Cowboys, a division rival of "Big Red" until the NFL realigned in 2002. Led by quarterback Jake "The Snake" Plummer on offense, and linebacker Jamir Miller on defense, the Cardinals inflicted a 20-7 beating on the heavily-favored Cowboys. The Minnesota Vikings eliminated Tobin's group the following week, but the victory over Dallas was the team's first playoff triumph in 51 years.
The Cards fired Tobin seven games into the 2000 campaign after a rocky 2-5 start. When all was said and done, the defensive wizard had posted a 28-43 mark with the club.
Tobin entered the league back in 1986 after he was offered the defensive coordinator position with the Chicago Bears. He had previously held the same job at the University of Missouri, and in the CFL (BC Lions) and USFL (Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars) as well. Tobin also found employment in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
The Missouri native is the brother of Bill Tobin, the former general manager of the Bears and Colts. We at Raisingzona.com send our condolences to the entire Tobin family.