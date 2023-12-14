Former Arizona Cardinals tight end's fascinating quest for a new home
It’s been over two weeks since Zach Ertz asked for, and was granted, his release from the Arizona Cardinals. As a player with just under 7,500 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career, many thought he would be snatched up by a contending team right away. After clearing waivers, he’s been taking his time to find a new team as he remains focused on going to a contender. Ertz was spotted putting work in with former teammate and quarterback, Colt McCoy, at Saguaro High School in Arizona.
With one Super Bowl ring to his name already, Ertz is reportedly only looking to join a contender. As a veteran who, according to SpoTrac, has made over $71 million through his career, it makes sense why he would be looking to add to his legacy. In his 28 games with the Cardinals, Ertz hauled in 130 catches for 1,167 yards and 8 touchdowns. Dealing with injuries of his own throughout his time on the roster, combined with the injury to Kyler Murray, the duo was never able to form into the powerhouse fans had hoped for when he came over from the Eagles.
The end of the road for Ertz’s time in Arizona was the emergence of Trey McBride this season. The second-year tight end has taken off and risen to one of the best tight ends in the entire NFL; essentially forcing the Cardinals hand. Someone playing at that high of a level, can’t be sharing reps.
Immediately upon his release, many people immediately connected the former Super Bowl champion with the Baltimore Ravens. The team has lost their star tight end Mark Andrews, potentially for the rest of the year, with an ankle injury.
With Ertz having a similar build and playing style, it seemed like a perfect landing spot to fill Andrews’ shoes. Head coach of the Ravens, John Harbaugh, was asked about the potential of adding Ertz to the roster for a playoff run and replied, “Any time a great player is out there, you look at it. But I would say this: we like our TEs. We really like our guys. I'm not ruling out Mark Andrews for down the road... I think right now, we'll just roll with those guys.” Essentially closing the door on Ertz finding a home in Baltimore this season.
The Miami Dolphins are another team that could make a run at the 11-year veteran. With Durham Smythe currently sitting atop the depth chart at the tight end spot, the prospect of Ertz joining the Dolphins is thrilling, as his experience and skills could elevate their already explosive offense to new heights.
The Dolphins could also use the support in the run game with the 23rd ranked run blocking unit, according to Pro Football Network. Ertz, who’s a great blocking tight end, could give them a much needed lift in that facet.