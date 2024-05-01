Four things to know about Arizona Cardinals' 2024 schedule
The NFL schedule will be relased sometime this month...
By Brandon Ray
3.) Arizona will face four rookie quarterbacks
The NFL Draft gave us a clear indication as to which of the top prospects the Cardinals will see across the field next season. Four of the five teams that the Cardinals will face will have rookie quarterbacks. Now, will they all start? There is a good indication that they will, but nothing will be official until it is announced by the head coach. Going up against the Bears with Caleb Williams, Commanders with Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye with the Patriots and J.J. McCarthy of the Vikings, Arizona has an advantage going into these games.
Rookie quarterbacks, while they can shine, will also flop throughout the season. We see quarterbacks fresh out of college who have a hard time adjusting to the speed of the game in their first year. The Cardinals were given a little bit of a break with this setup so Gannon and Nick Rallis need to come prepared to get inside the rookie quarterback’s head and throw them off their games.