4 free-agent defensive linemen the Arizona Cardinals could pursue in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals front office can address one of it's biggest needs by acquiring a top-notch defensive lineman next offseason.
By Jim Koch
Chase Young- Defensive End
Back in April, the Washington Commanders declined the fifth-year option on Chase Young's rookie contract. Apparently, GM Martin Mayhew felt that the defensive end wasn't worth the $17.45 million he was slated to be paid next season. That move makes it unlikely that Young will be slapped with the franchise tag, so there's a very good chance that the 24-year-old will be testing the free-agent waters next spring.
As a first-year pro back in 2020, Young was outstanding in the 15 starts he made for Washington. The 6 foot 5, 265 pounder notched 7.5 sacks, and contributed 44 tackles, four passes defensed and four forced fumbles to the Football Team's defensive unit as well. Young also rumbled 47 yards for a touchdown with a fumble he recovered during a week 14 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
There's been some talk that the Commanders could listen to offers for the former second-overall draft choice before the NFL's trade deadline arrives on October 31st. The "Red Sea" would love to go out trick or treating on Halloween, and come home with a stud like Young in their pillow case. It's more probable, however, that Ossenfort will hold onto the franchise's assets, and target Young during the '24 offseason .