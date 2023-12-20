4 free-agent defensive tackles the Arizona Cardinals can inquire about in 2024
There are a group of prospective free agents who are more than capable of taking the Arizona Cardinals defensive line to the next level.
By Jim Koch
Leonard Williams - Seattle Seahawks
Back in October, a division rival of Arizona's made a very impressive move. For the price of a second-round draft choice, the Seattle Seahawks obtained the services of ninth-year pro Leonard Williams. The acquisition could turn out to be a rental, however, due to the fact that the 29-year-old defender's current contract will expire at the end of the campaign.
There will be no shortage of suitors for Williams if Seattle allows the 6 foot 5, 302 pounder to test the market. It would be quite surprising, actually, if the Cards fail to show interest. Williams is exactly the difference-making type of defensive tackle that the organization so desperately needs.
Before hooking up wth the Seahawks, Williams also spent time with both the New York Jets and New York Giants. In his 138 professional appearances (129 starts), the former USC product has tallied 488 tackles, 42.5 sacks and 170 quarterback hits. Rest assured, defensive coordinator Nick Rallis would be jumping for joy if Williams could be lured to the "Valley of the Sun" in 2024.