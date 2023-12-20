4 free-agent defensive tackles the Arizona Cardinals can inquire about in 2024
There are a group of prospective free agents who are more than capable of taking the Arizona Cardinals defensive line to the next level.
By Jim Koch
Justin Jones - Chicago Bears
When Justin Jones found his way to the NFL back in 2018, the former North Carolina State University product contributed mostly as a run stuffer. As a third-round selection of the Los Angeles Chargers, the Bronx, New York native was made a starter in year two. Jones has taken complete advantage of the promotion, and his career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.
After excelling early on versus the run, Jones added another element to his game in 2021. In 11 starts for the Chargers, the 6 foot 3, 309 pounder was credited with three sacks and five quarterback hits. Jones had thrown his hat into the pass-rushing ring, and has gradually transformed into a dual-threat defender.
Jones joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent last year, and the success he was enjoying in Los Angeles has continued in the "Windy City". In 30 starts with the new squad, the 27-year-old has totaled 92 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits for the Bears. It goes without saying that the Cardinals could use some of that in the middle of their defensive line next season.