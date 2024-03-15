Free agent moves from NFC West teams that should worry Cardinals fans
Cardinals fans will need to prepare for a tough reality against the rest of the NFC West with these moves.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Seahawks bring back DL Leonard Williams
The Seahawks traded for Williams in the middle of last season where in 10 games, Williams racked up 4 sacks, 41 total tackles and 11 QB hits. Williams signed a three-year deal to stay in Seattle where he will be paid over $64 million in that span, which may seem like a lot but Williams can be a game-changer. The Cardinals’ offensive line is shaky as of right now and even though they added Jonah Williams on the outside, there is still a concern about the interior which is where Williams will line up.
As a player who is going to more than likely play over 80% of the defensive snaps, the Cardinals need to find a way to contain Williams and be able to run up against Williams with James Conner in the backfield.
1.) Leonard Floyd joins Nick Bosa, 49ers defense
This is a move that not a lot of people are talking about that should be mentioned. In his last four seasons, Leonard Floyd has had 9+ sacks including his 10.5 sack season with the Buffalo Bills last year. He led the Bills in sacks and created a pass rush that was so effective, it allowed guys like Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa to excel as pass rushers. Joining Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers defense, Floyd is the perfect fit to create two pass rushes from the outside with him and Bosa.
Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson Jr. will have their hands full with these two ferocious pass rushers and that should scare Cardinals fans as both of these teams meet each other twice this upcoming year.