Top 4 free agents who can still be acquired by the Arizona Cardinals
By Jim Koch
Marcus Peters - Cornerback
A full-court press should be on by Ossenfort and his cohorts to get three-time Pro Bowler Marcus Peters to come to the "Valley of the Sun". If acquired, the 30-year-old would instantly become the number-one cornerback on the Arizona depth chart. How a top-notch cover guy like Peters hasn't become a priority of the Cardinals is anybody's guess.
Last season, Peters tallied 47 tackles, an interception and eight passes defensed in 13 starts for the Baltimore Ravens. Since he entered the league back in 2015, the 6 foot,197 pounder has been one of the NFL's most productive corners. As a first-year starter with the Kansas City Chiefs, Peters registered 60 tackles, eight picks (two pick-sixes) and a whopping 26 pass breakups in his 16 starts back in '15 .
Veteran Antonio Hamilton is currently the starter opposite Marco Wilson in the Cards secondary, but the club can obviously do a whole lot better. Peters has been linked with the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the spring, but no deal has been reached. Maybe Ossenfort can beat any potential suitors to the punch, and add the 6 foot,197 pound Peters to the Arizona roster before it's too late.