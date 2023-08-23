5 fringe Arizona Cardinals players who can lock up a roster spot in Preseason Week 3
There are a few hidden gems on the Arizona Cardinals throughout the team’s preseason, and they can land a spot on the roster with a strong Week 3 outing.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Emari Demercado, RB
Don’t let Emari Demercado’s numbers running the ball (14 carries for 33 yards, 2.35 yards per) so far this preseason fool you. Demercado also has four receptions on four targets for 26 yards, and he also has value in the return game.
If Demercado has another strong outing as a pass catcher or as a returner this week, he could land a spot as the RB3 on the Cardinals roster, or at worst, RB4. His current competition includes the underwhelming Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, and Steve Scott.
4 - Jovante Moffatt, S
Jovante Moffatt was one of my five Arizona Cardinals players whose stock increased so far in the 2023 preseason. In the Cardinals win over the Denver Broncos, Moffatt led the team with four combined tackles, and he had another four this past week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite the poor tackling shown by the Second and Third Team defenses, Moffatt was the lone exception. Like the others on this list, Moffatt is also another player who could be primed to contribute on special teams.