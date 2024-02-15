Full list of outgoing Arizona Cardinals free agents heading into free agency
Could any of these Arizona Cardinals pending free agents be back with the team in 2024?
By Brandon Ray
We are less than a month away from free agency in the NFL and the Arizona Cardinals will be a team to keep an eye on during this period. According to Over The Cap, the Cardinals are set to go into free agency with the ninth most cap space (just under $42 million) but that number could easily change before then.
General manager Monti Ossenfort will have to make some decisions with the pending free agents that could hit the open market for other teams to acquire them. The Cardinals could easily bring back some of these players for depth reasons, or to solidify a position that does not need a new player from free agency or the draft.
In addition, they could also look at restucturing contracts like Kyler Murray's. At the end of the day, the Cardinals are in the top ten of the league in terms of cap space and will have the opportunity to acquire upgrades. Before free agency, Ossenfort will need to address the players within the building.
Unrestricted free agents: these players are free to sign with another team starting on March 13th.
-Marquise Brown, wide receiver
-Marlon Mack, running back
-Geoff Swaim, tight end
-Trystan Colon, offensive lineman
-Elijah Wilkinson, offensive lineman
-Pat Elflein, offensive lineman
-L.J. Collier, defensive lineman
-Leki Fotu, defensive lineman
-Carlos Watkins, defensive lineman
-Zeke Turner, linebacker
-Josh Woods, linebacker
-Krys Barnes, linebacker
-Antonio Hamilton, cornerback
-Rashad Fenton, cornerback
-Bobby Price, cornerback
-Aaron Brewer, long snapper
-Blake Gillikin, punter
Restricted free agents: these players are eligible to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Cardinals have the chance to match the offer.
-Keith Ismael, offensive lineman
-Jonathan Ledbetter, defensive lineman
Exclusive-rights free agents: players with two or fewer seasons total whose contracts are set to expire.
-Greg Dortch, wide receiver
Which players have a great chance at being brought back to Arizona for 2024?
The Cardinals have 20 pending free agents, with a majority of them being unrestricted free agents. Of the 20 players, 8 of them are in the trenches as linemen so there could be some room for potential depth and even competition as well. The biggest question that Ossenfort will need to figure out is whether or not wideout Marquise Brown will be brought back. Of everyone that is on this list, Brown is the biggest name, but has not had the biggest production with the Cardinals.