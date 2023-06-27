Grading the Arizona Cardinals offensive line for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals line is by far their most talented position group on offense. And the unit runs deep for 2023.
As it stands, the Arizona Cardinals are full of ‘ifs’ on offense. IF Kyler Murray can return and show that he can be the same leader on the field as he’s shown during offseason workouts and practices, then the Redbirds will be okay at quarterback.
IF someone steps up to become a strong complement to RB1 James Conner, the Cards will boast a solid running game. And IF Michael Wilson can catch on to the pro game early once the preseason rolls around, the Cardinals receiving corps will have a big target to take pressure off of smaller speedsters like Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch.
But regarding the offensive line, there are no IFs. It’s so deep, that future franchise left tackle Paris Johnson will play either guard or right tackle to kick off his professional career as former Pro Bowler D.J. Humphries mans the left tackle spot.
Arizona Cardinals have a deep offensive line for 2023
Besides Humphries and Johnson, there is also rookie Jon Gaines II, who seems to be the favorite to become the eventual starting center. But Hjalte Froholdt, a free agent pickup from the Cleveland Browns, has shown enough over his career to at least provide stopgap duty at the position.
If the Cardinals decide to peg Johnson in at right guard, 34-year-old Kelvin Beachum is more than capable of holding down the right tackle position, while Will Hernandez proved he can be a starting guard and a potential long-term answer at the position. And we haven’t even started talking about the backups.
Dennis Daley, Elijah Wilkinson, and Josh Jones have all been starters in this league, with the latter spending his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals. It would also be premature to count out Lecitus Smith, who showed enough last season to start in a pair of contests.
Overall, the Cardinals offensive line gets a solid A, thanks to its mixture of proven players and potential elite products in Johnson and Gaines. The Cards may not have a lot of solid depth at running back, but this line could be capable enough to make even lesser-talented backs look good in the system they will most likely run.