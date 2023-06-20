Grading the Arizona Cardinals running back committee for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have a committee of five running backs heading into training camp, and four out of the five give us little hope.
The Arizona Cardinals will be running the ball a lot in 2023 thanks to the overall inexperience and ineptitude at quarterback outside of Kyler Murray. But with Murray figuring at least the first few weeks, look for the Redbirds to run the ball, and run the ball often.
Unfortunately for them, their group of running backs is rather bland outside of James Conner. But Conner, while effective when healthy, is also injury-prone, and it’s a stretch if Arizona is to leave the backfield in the hands of Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, Keaontay Ingram, and Emari Demercado if the Redbirds lead back were to miss time in 2023.
Maybe the Cards see something that we’re not seeing. Let’s hope so, because we have little reason to believe in this backfield.
Arizona Cardinals have a below-average group of backs
Over the past two seasons, James Conner has been the Cardinals top running back, rushing for 1,534 yards and 4.0 yards per carry over 28 games and 19 starts. He’s also scored 22 touchdowns, logged 83 catches, 675 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Overall, Conner could, and should be, the lifeblood of the Arizona Cardinals offense.
The Cards drafted Keaontay Ingram last season in the sixth round, hoping he could step in and produce had Conner gone down with an injury, and if then-RB2 Eno Benjamin needed someone to spell him. However, the Cards cut Benjamin, which opened up more opportunities for Ingram.
But he didn’t impress, rushing for just 60 yards on 27 carries, with one touchdown and 2.2 yards per carry to show for it. A non-factor through the air, Ingram caught just four passes for 21 yards. But here’s the kicker: He had a long of 24 yards, demonstrating his overall inefficacy.
While Conner and Ingram were the Arizona Cardinals top two backs who spent the entire 2022 season with the team, there could be other options to supplant the latter this season. Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams, and Emari Demercado, while not big names, are all capable. .