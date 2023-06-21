Grading the Arizona Cardinals receiving corps for 2023
By Sion Fawkes
Not finished yet?
A few days ago, I expressed hope that the Arizona Cardinals would take Milton Wright, the 6’3, 195 lb product from the University of Purdue. If Wright comes to the Cardinals, it could spell the end of Cobbs’ stay in the desert, or at least bump him down to the practice squad.
But a talent like Wright would only help the Cardinals, given his remarkable productivity in 2021 when he had 57 catches for 732 yards, 12.8 yards per reception, and seven touchdowns. His talent is undeniable, and the Cards have so many picks in 2024 that they shouldn’t mind giving one up for the right to select him.
Because of the fact that the Cardinals may not be finished here, I’m giving their receiving unit an Incomplete. But if based on the current talent, they’re getting a B-, thanks to the fact they should have a legit WR1 in Brown and a fast-rising talent in Wilson, plus intrigue in Dortch, Moore, and Cobbs.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference and College-Football-Reference)