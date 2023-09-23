3 immediate changes the Arizona Cardinals must make on offense for Week 3
The Arizona Cardinals offense remains mired in inconsistencies, but there are a few changes the Redbirds can make for their Week 3 matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
While the Arizona Cardinals are heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys with quite a few major disadvantages, they could wind up moving the ball well on this elite defense if they make some adjustments offensively. There is one player the Cards could stand to get more involved in the offense, one who has shown he has big play potential over the season’s first two weeks.
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is by no means a top-tier talent, but he has a sweet spot that has, so far, given him a passer rating of 118.8 or better when he throws in a pair of specific spots on the field. And finally, we saw the Cards trust the running game far more in Week 2 than they did in Week 1, and it’s something that must continue with a bit of a twist this Sunday.
3 changes the Arizona Cardinals must make on offense
1 - Get Michael Wilson more involved
Most fans may point to Zach Ertz or Marquise Brown as the Redbirds two best pass catchers given their overall sure handedness across the first two weeks of the season. But so far, Michael Wilson has been the most productive when he has the ball in his hands.
So far, he’s snagged just five catches in his rookie campaign, which equates to between 42 and 43 receptions across 17 games. However, he also has 75 receiving yards, putting him between 637 and 638 in that same span. These numbers aren’t bad, but Wilson is averaging 15.0 yards per at the moment, and he’s also garnering just 2.4 yards after the catch across those five catches.
This means his average number of yards before the catch sits at 12.6, so it’s clear that he’s creating separation for quarterback Joshua Dobbs downfield. If the Cards are interested in making a few more big plays this week, then Dobbs needs to target Wilson more than just four times per contest.