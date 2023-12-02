3 impact players the Arizona Cardinals must account for against Steelers
The Arizona Cardinals are playing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that hasn’t been great, but they have their fair share of impact players.
By Sion Fawkes
If there is one player the Arizona Cardinals must account for tomorrow, it’s none other than a guy named Watt. T.J. The younger brother of former Cardinal J.J., Watt is on track for a Hall of Fame career, and that’s no exaggeration. He’s a player every opposing offense must account for when they play the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his presence will always impact the game.
But Watt isn’t included on this list of impact players the Cardinals must account for this week because he’s too obvious. Every NFL fan knows that when their team plays the Steelers, Watt is the one player their offense must game plan around.
He’s also not the only impact player on this football team by any means. Therefore, the Cardinals have a trio of names that, if they don’t also adequately prepare for them, it will be a long, cold afternoon as fall gives way to winter in the Steel City.
3 impact players the Arizona Cardinals must account for
1 - Joey Porter, CB
Joey Porter may be a rookie, but he’s in contention for Defensive Rookie of the Year thanks to the stellar season he’s having. So far in 2023, Porter has allowed just a 50.0 completion percentage on 36 targets, 277 passing yards, 15.4 yards per completion, 7.7 yards per target, and a 73.5 passer rating.
Of the aforementioned numbers, only the yards per completion jumps out as pedestrian, foreshadowing Porter as a future shutdown corner. If the Arizona Cardinals want to open up the pass later in tomorrow’s contest, they must get creative in drawing their receivers away from Porter, or else they will have a tough time moving the ball downfield.
The Steelers have historically drafted well defensively, and Porter looks like the next great player to don a black and gold uniform. It would take a major meltdown early to remove the ‘impact player’ label from him tomorrow.