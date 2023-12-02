3 impact players the Arizona Cardinals must account for against Steelers
The Arizona Cardinals are playing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that hasn’t been great, but they have their fair share of impact players.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Minkah Fitzpatrick, S
Minkah Fitzpatrick is ready to roll this week, and while there may be some rust, don’t expect it to last for long. After recording six interceptions last season, Fitzpatrick isn’t the impact player he once was, but he also isn’t someone you can’t account for even during a down season.
He’s still a force in the passing game, having allowed just a 61.5 completion percentage, 14.3 yards per completion, and 8.8 yards per target, with the latter two being better numbers than last season. Fitzpatrick is also the kind of player who can get hot without warning and directly impact the game, so quarterback Kyler Murray must account for him often in all four quarters.
The running game and underneath passes will help minimize Fitzpatrick’s impact, so as mentioned earlier in the week, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing cannot afford to repeat the mistakes he made last Sunday. Get the running game and short passes going, which will limit Fitzpatrick’s efficacy.