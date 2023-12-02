3 impact players the Arizona Cardinals must account for against Steelers
The Arizona Cardinals are playing a Pittsburgh Steelers team that hasn’t been great, but they have their fair share of impact players.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Jaylen Warren, RB
Never heard of him? For as poorly as the Arizona Cardinals rushing defense has played this season, you may know his name by Sunday afternoon. Warren has just 93 carries this season in 11 games, rushing for 542 yards, and three touchdowns, continually outperforming teammate Najee Harris in the backfield recently.
Still not convinced? In his last four games, Warren has 48 carries for 367 yards, good for 7.64 yards per carry. Therefore, it’s safe to call Jaylen Warren not only the offense’s best player, but perhaps the best overall player on the Steelers in recent weeks.
This doesn’t mean the Cardinals don’t need to account for Harris, since he has also played well in 2023. But if they make the mistake of failing to account for the upstart Warren, the Arizona defense may suffer through a repeat of what happened last week when they let Kyren Williams run all over them.
