Latest Week 3 injury updates and prediction for Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals square off vs. the Dallas Cowboys at 1:25 MST, and it’s a matchup that many feel the Redbirds just won’t keep pace in.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals have been hit hard over the past two weeks with injuries. This week, we won’t see Josh Woods play, nor will Carlos Watkins take the field for the foreseeable future. Add them to a list of injured defensive players that already includes L.J. Collier, Budda Baker, and Myjai Sanders, and it’s easy to see why the Redbirds are such major underdogs.
Leki Fotu, meanwhile, is questionable, and his presence in the middle of the defensive line will be huge if he’s able to go. In one game of action, Fotu made his presence known with a tackle behind the line and a sack, giving the underwhelming former fourth round pick an incredible start to the 2023 season.
Will the Arizona Cardinals upset the Cowboys in Week 3?
The Cardinals must make numerous changes and improvements on offense and on defense if they plan on even standing a chance here. Meanwhile, the Cowboys, despite a serious injury to their top corner Trevon Diggs, merely need to keep playing their game, and they should walk away from the desert with a win.
Unless the Cardinals can gain consistency on offense and if their defense comes up with a few more stops in the second half, it’s hard to envision the Redbirds getting the win here. The Cowboys will take this one by at least two possessions, but the Cards should use today’s game as a measuring stick for improvement as they face a pair of tough opponents in the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals in the coming weeks.
If Josh Dobbs and Company show more consistency in this game, however, it will also give the Redbirds a confidence boost. And it’s something that, in the long run, will benefit this young Arizona Cardinals offense.
Source: Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys by Zach Gershman, AZCardinals.com