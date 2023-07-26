Where does James Conner rank vs. NFC West running backs?
The 2023 Arizona Cardinals are a supposedly talentless football team. But when you rank their individual players vs. the NFC West, you get a different narrative.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
It took James Conner a while to get going in 2022, but he found his stride and led the team with 782 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, and a solid 4.3 yards per carry. Conner was also a viable part of the Cardinals passing game, snagging 46 receptions for 300 yards, and a receiving touchdown.
The biggest question surrounding Conner is always his health, But if he can find a way to wade through all 17 games without missing significant time, then the Arizona Cardinals will enjoy having a solid running game.
2 - Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
Kenneth Walker III burst onto the scene for the Seattle Seahawks as a rookie, rushing for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns on 228 carries. Walker also had 27 receptions and 165 receiving yards, showing the potential for becoming a threat through the air.
Walker is just 23, so he hasn’t even hit his prime yet, even in running back years. Look for him to build upon his successful rookie season and become a pivotal part of an offense that will rely on him to further open things up for quarterback Geno Smith and the passing game.