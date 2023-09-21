5 jaw-dropping facts for the Arizona Cardinals Week 3 matchup vs. Dallas
The Arizona Cardinals have had the Dallas Cowboys number the last few times these teams met. Here are five facts regarding the matchup.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Zach Ertz will try to snag six-plus catches in his third straight contest
Zach Ertz could find himself on the trade block at some point in 2023, but until then, he will remain an effective player for the Arizona Cardinals. For a young team, Ertz’s voice and leadership in the locker room are priceless, but so is his play on the field.
What’s even more remarkable, however, is the fact that he’s still snagging six catches per game following his recent return from a major knee injury. Given that and his age, one would think Ertz would be well on the downside of his career, but he’s been the second-most productive player overall on the offense after Conner.
4 - Micah Parsons is in RARE company
If you know me, you will know that my LEAST FAVORITE award in the league is NFL MVP. Why? Because it often goes to the best player on the best team from the regular season, and more often than not, the best quarterback on the best team, or one of the best teams.
Looking at the award’s recent history, you need to go back to 2012 for the last time a non-quarterback won. But Micah Parsons is the clear-cut best player in football, and the fact that he is the sixth player in the past 40 seasons to log at least a pair of sacks in 10 games within his first three years is all you need to know. If Parsons keeps this up in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, then he is on his way to even rarer company.