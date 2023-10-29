Keon Coleman would make an excellent consolation prize for the Arizona Cardinals in April
The Arizona Cardinals are 1-6, and logic says they will drop to 1-7 following today’s game. But what if they go on a roll when Kyler Murray returns?
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals may hold the second pick as of today, and that could remain the case until Kyler Murray returns. But Murray has the potential to be one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and it’s not like the Redbirds skill position players are completely devoid of talent, so they can potentially salvage a few wins in the latter half of the season.
If the Cards end up with a record of 6-11, for example, they would end up picking toward the bottom of the top 10, meaning their hopes of landing Marvin Harrison Jr. would be vanquished. Luckily, the 2024 draft class is rich at wide receiver, and there is one huge target who has been giving opposing secondaries nightmares in 2023.
Keon Coleman, a Michigan State transfer to Florida State, has 38 catches, 538 yards, 14.2 yards per catch, and nine touchdown grabs so far in 2023. The 6’4, 215 pound junior would give Murray a target that can consistently win one-on-one matchups much in the same way Michael Wilson is capable of.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback would benefit from a target like Keon Coleman
At this time, Trevor Sikkema of PFF has Coleman listed as the 2024 draft’s 12th ranked prospect, and they had this to say about the blossoming talent:
"“Coleman is one of the most competitive receivers you'll see at the catch point. This 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has the strength and speed combo to be a starting X receiver at the next level.”"- Trevor Sikkema
Source: 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: PFF's top 75 prospects
That’s definitely the kind of receiver the Cardinals need to have in the desert, someone with the ability to go up and get the football much in the way Wilson has done this season. But the intriguing rookie from Stanford isn’t enough in this type of offense.
The Cards also have Zach Pascal, but he’s more of a blocker and special teams contributor than a full-time starter. Therefore, if Coleman enters the draft in 2024 (and all signs point to him doing so), then Arizona should strongly consider him if they end up picking toward the latter portion of the top 10.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)