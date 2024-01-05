3 key matchups the Arizona Cardinals can exploit vs. the Seahawks in Week 18
The Arizona Cardinals are facing a Seattle Seahawks team that does not look as strong as they were when the Redbirds played them earlier in the season.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Cardinals red zone offense remains one of the league’s better units
The Cardinals surprisingly boast a good red zone offense that ranks fifth in the league in conversions at 63.4 percent. While they had their struggles at various points in the season, quarterback Kyler Murray has brought even more stability here in most of his seven starts.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks have given up the ninth-highest conversion percentage in football at 61.1 percent, making this an ultra-favorable matchup for the Cardinals. And since we established earlier in the article that the Seahawks possess a poor rushing defense that will face a sound Cardinals ground game, entering the red zone shouldn’t pose much of a challenge for the Redbirds.
Therefore, when the Cardinals sneak into the red zone multiple times, look for them to score touchdowns instead of settling for field goals. This could prove to be a difference-maker in Week 18, and put Arizona one step closer to ending the year on a high note.