3 key matchups for the Arizona Cardinals against Seattle in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals will travel to Lumen Field to face a Seattle Seahawks team looking to gain ground in the NFC West.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals just can’t seem to catch a break in facing star receivers. After getting torched in the secondary for three weeks in a row, the Redbirds are facing another tough test in the Seattle Seahawks pass-catchers.
But the Seahawks also don’t have a strong passing defense, so perhaps quarterback Joshua Dobbs will redeem himself in Week 7 after he struggled for the past couple of games. Dobbs is running out of chances, and if he struggles again, perhaps the Cards turn to Clayton Tune until Kyler Murray returns.
Field position is always crucial, and this week, the Cards are facing one of the best punt coverage teams in football. And unfortunately for the Redbirds, they are one of the worst in the league in that same category.
Key matchups for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7
1 - Cardinals secondary vs. Seahawks receivers
Over the past three contests, the Arizona Cardinals secondary has allowed at least one opposing receiver to run all over them. In Week 4, it was Brandon Aiyuk, while Ja’Marr Chase found his stride in Week 5. Last week, the Cardinals secondary did nothing to shut down Cooper Kupp, and this week, they get to face even more talented receivers.
The Seahawks have three receivers who could play this Sunday capable of doing the same kind of damage. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is set to play while DK Metcalf is questionable and Tyler Lockett is still unspecified, per the latest injury report. Either way, the Cards must account for at least one of the talented Seattle pass-catchers.
For cornerback Marco Wilson, the moment of truth has long-since arrived, and either he starts stepping up, or he’ll be looking to impress the other 31 teams sooner than later. The Cards will once again go without Jalen Thompson and Antonio Hamilton could also miss the show, so the Redbirds have their work cut out for them.