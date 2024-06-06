Kyler Murray throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr. at OTAs is already a thing of beauty
Blogs can be anything. They can be longform breakdowns of scheme and tape study; they can be a vehicle for aggregation with a catchy headline that earns a shiny click; and they can be opinion pieces that old-timey writers call columns to feel superior. There's nothing more versatile than a blog.
And sometimes, blogs can just be about tweets. I don't make the rules, that's just how it works. For instance, there was a tweet recently that was actually just a video of Kyler Murray lightly throwing the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr during Cardinals OTAs. And that seems like something worth watching, especially in early June when there's not a whole lot else to do. So let's watch it!
Wonderful. Terrific all around. There's Kyler Murray (I know you can't see him, but trust us, he's there), throwing the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. Then Harrison Jr catches the ball, because that's what he does! This tweet basically sells itself.
So that's what's been happening at Cardinals OTAs. Just some dudes throwing the football to other dudes, who are catching the football. The weather's nice, the fellas are in shorts and t-shirts, everyone's having a time.
Not every blog has to be important, but this blog is. This blog is as important as any Cardinals blog will be all summer. Because that's Kyler Murray throwing to Marvin Harrison Jr. The SEO gods have blessed us with this one interaction. And what's more important than that?