Last-minute bold prediction for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9: McBride goes the distance
The Arizona Cardinals are squaring off against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, and it should be a fun outing with a new starting quarterback at the helm.
By Sion Fawkes
In the top three bold predictions for Week 9, we had Rondale Moore enjoying a big day in the potential wake of Michael Wilson missing the game, along with the fact Emari Demercado also won’t take part in this one. But there is one more player slated to have a monster afternoon after putting together a solid game last week vs. Baltimore.
Trey McBride once again stepped up, and expect Clayton Tune, who is making his first career start, to look McBride’s way often. Thanks to his 10-reception performance last week, McBride’s numbers are sparkling after eight weeks of play, with 25 catches on 35 targets, 265 yards, and a touchdown.
What’s more? McBride has already matched his total number of touchdown receptions and receiving yards from last year, and he’s just four receptions behind his 2022 numbers. Today, McBride will break through and snag at least five more catches, garnering him a new career-high in just his ninth game of the season across the board.
Trey McBride helps fuel the Arizona Cardinals offense big-time in Week 9
Let’s give McBride seven receptions, 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown catch in this one, leading the way for those high-producing youngsters in today’s matchup. For a rookie quarterback making their first start in Clayton Tune, McBride’s presence will be a game-changer, allowing the Cards offense to at least have a chance to keep pace with that mighty Cleveland Browns defense.
McBride has only been in the NFL for a year-and-a-half, but throughout that span, he has routinely made the most of his opportunities. He did so last season when Ertz went down, and that trend, at least in the early stages, has continued this season. That will further continue today on the Lakefront when he enjoys yet another strong performance. If there is one guarantee, it's that McBride will be fun to watch from here on out.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)