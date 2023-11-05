Will Tune revive the offense? 3 major questions for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9
The Arizona Cardinals are looking for a sound performance from their offense, and they are putting their trust in Clayton Tune to get there.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Will the youngsters keep producing?
The Arizona Cardinals won’t have Emari Demercado and they may also be missing Michael Wilson this week. But the Redbirds also have a potentially dynamic second-year tight end in Trey McBride who could act as a go-to for the rookie quarterback tomorrow.
Last week, McBride was incredible, catching 10 passes for 95 yards, and he could put up a repeat performance tomorrow when Tune needs to quickly get rid of the ball thanks to the Browns relentless pass rush. Cornerbacks Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas are also a pair of youngsters to watch, as is Dante Stills.
While sound production won’t guarantee a win, it will be a big help if the roster’s youngest players step up tomorrow and play an effective role. And even if they can’t bring home a win, fans will at least have something to write home about if Tune and Company play like they belong.