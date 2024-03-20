Latest CBS Sports mock draft has Cardinals addressing top needs
Cardinals fan should like this mock draft if it plays out this way in the first round.
By Brandon Ray
In just over a month, there will be NFL prospects whose lives will change forever when they hear their name called at the podium. While some are expected to hear their name in the very beginning, most prospects will have to wait a couple hours or even days to enjoy their big moment. When it comes to the Arizona Cardinals (assuming that they keep both of their first-round picks), Monti Ossenfort will change the lives of two draft prospects on the first night.
In a mock draft written by CBS Sports Analyst Will Brinson, Arizona selects two players at two different pressing needs that should give a big boost to this Cardinals roster.
At the #4 overall pick, the Cardinals stay at this pick and select none other than Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who is considered to be one of if not the best overall prospect in this draft. After a very productive college career with the Buckeyes, Harrison provides a high ceiling that many teams would want to add to their roster. If the Cardinals end up not trading out of this pick, expect Harrison to put on a Cardinals hat and be welcomed to the desert.
With the Cardinals' #27 pick that they acquired last year from the Houston Texans, Brinson has Arizona taking cornerback Nate Wiggins out of Clemson.
Wiggins has shown that he can be a great addition to any secondary in the NFL and the Cardinals need to develop the backend of their defense to go with Budda Baker and newly acquired corner Sean Murphy-Bunting. Wiggins ran a 4.28 at the combine and demonstrated that he can be versatile in the secondary.
If this scenario were to play out for the Cardinals, fans should be happy because the Cardinals not only acquired two talented players but also acquired them at key positions that you need stability at in today's NFL.