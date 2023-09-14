3 major disadvantages the Arizona Cardinals have heading into Week 2 vs. the Giants
The Arizona Cardinals defense could enjoy a remarkable outing vs. the New York Giants, but offensively, they are still weak.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Giants passing defense over Cardinals passing game
If there was one thing the Giants did right last week, it’s that their passing defense didn’t allow Dak Prescott and Company to throw all over them. They ended up allowing just 143 yards through the air, finishing eighth in the league last week in the stat line.
Even more unfortunate for the Cardinals is that “Big Blue” allowed the Cowboys to complete just 13 of 25 passing attempts, a rather impressive feat when Prescott plays most of the game. Following a rather unpleasant Cardinals debut, quarterback Josh Dobbs’ situation will not get any easier this week vs. another talented passing defense.
Dobbs needs to find a way to get his wideouts more involved, and to stop opting for the short passing game. Sure, he’s a career backup, and his game manager mentality is what you look for in such a player, but he must also play to win, and stop playing to not lose. If it happens again this week, then the Red Sea could be tuning into - pun intended - a quarterback controversy following the contest.