3 major improvements the Arizona Cardinals must make after loss to Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals let the Cincinnati Bengals pull away and win by two touchdowns in Sunday’s loss. Here are three reasons why that was the case.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Pass coverage
It seems like I’m talking about pass coverage issues at least twice a week these days, but this is the absolute worst it’s been. Joe Burrow’s calf injury looked like a non-issue for most of the day, and he threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns on the Redbirds.
Ja’Marr Chase, who has done next to nothing this season as far as star receiver standards go, hauled in an astounding 15 catches, 192 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. His performance pretty much mirrored that of Brandon Aiyuk’s last week, even if the latter had significantly fewer receptions.
To make matters even worse, the Arizona Cardinals also let the New York Giants tear apart their passing defense for two quarters. 31 of the 62 points the Giants scored this season came against the Cardinals, so clearly, there’s a problem here that nobody is taking ownership of.
At this point, you could probably put Mac Jones up against the Cardinals defense and he’d enjoy a career outing. And no, that’s not an exaggeration, even considering how poorly the third-year quarterback has played so far this year.