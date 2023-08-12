7 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals big win vs. Denver
Late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals looked like they were beaten, but that changed when the Redbirds scored in the final minute.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Undrafted Rookies Shining
Emari Demercado rushed for just 21 yards on six carries, but don’t let that be a testament for how he performed. On one of those carries, the rook was swallowed up in the backfield for a loss of six before he could even get going. Other than that mishap that you can blame the line for, Demercado enjoyed a great outing.
Daniel Arias showed us why he was unusually high on the depth chart for an undrafted rookie, snagging a trio of catches on five targets for 49 yards, while Blake Whiteheart caught five passes for 42 yards. Brian Cobbs caught a pair for 22 yards and a touchdown. And on the opposite side of the field, Kyle Soelle played like he belonged.
6 - Cornerback Battle Far From Over
As it stands, the CB2 job is still anyone’s job, and no one separated themselves from the pack. Antonio Hamilton had a pick and a pass defensed, but Kei’Trel Clark showed excellent recovery speed more than once and had a key breakup over the middle.
Christian Matthew also saw some extended playing time and displayed decent coverage at various points in the contest. The battle is still too close to call and it’s one that can go on for the duration of preseason.
7 - New Uniforms Looked GREAT
You knew I would be bringing up this point, considering that I can be quite the uniform monitor. While the Arizona Cardinals could have looked better in the red on white (which we should see this season), they looked much, much cleaner than their predecessors.
We will see them suit up in the red once more when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town before they debut the white jerseys in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Overall, the cleaner look took away from the distraction that was with all that weird piping the last threads had.
