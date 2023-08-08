5 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals depth chart reveal for preseason Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals revealed their first depth chart of the 2023 preseason. Here are five major takeaways from that unveiling.
By Sion Fawkes
When NFL teams release their initial depth charts, it’s important to remember that nothing is set in stone. The Arizona Cardinals are no exception, so take these major takeaways with nothing more than a grain of salt at the moment.
That said, they still give you a great idea of where everyone currently stands in their status with the team. Some moves, however, have come because a player just isn’t yet acclimated, like BJ Ojulari, who is listed as a Third Teamer, or Marlon Mack being buried thanks to his short time in the desert.
Others, however, will find that they have a leg up on the competition in their respective position battles. And that will be our primary focus as we discuss our major takeaways following the first depth chart release.
Takeaways from Arizona Cardinals depth chart unveiling
1 - Elijah Wilkinson gets the nod at left guard
Elijah Wilkinson edged out Dennis Daley for the top spot at left guard, and he was the one player few of us initially had listed as a starter on the offensive line. Initially, we believed Paris Johnson would snag that spot, but the rook will start at right tackle this Friday, barring anything unforeseen.
Dennis Daley also saw time with the ones, but clearly, Wilkinson has gotten the better of the former Tennessee Titans tackle. But once again, nothing is set in stone, and with a strong performance this week, Daley could edge closer to the starting job.
2 - Jonathan Ledbetter edges out Carlos Watkins
When the Arizona Cardinals signed Carlos Watkins, I thought for sure we would see him as a shoo-in to start along a weak defensive line. Instead, Jonathan Ledbetter has emerged as the starter for the week.
Last year, we saw Ledbetter start three games for the Cards and play in 14 of them, logging 22 tackles, two behind the line, and a sack. This is an opportunity for the fourth-year defensive end to show that he can be a diamond in an ultra-rough defensive line unit.