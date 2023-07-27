Is Marquise Brown a Top 5 receiver in the NFC West?
Marquise Brown is the Arizona Cardinals unquestioned WR1 heading into the 2023 season. But is he among the Top 5 receivers in the NFC West?
By Sion Fawkes
Marquise Brown needs to have a big season if he wants to be the Arizona Cardinals number one receiver long-term. Luckily for Brown, he’s played well over his first four seasons in the league, one with the Cardinals, and three with the Baltimore Ravens.
Even better news for Brown is the fact that quarterback Kyler Murray will return at some point in 2023, and perhaps sooner than we all anticipated. The duo showed last season that they still have that built-in chemistry from their college days, and it should be on full display this year once Murray is cleared to return to the field.
Brown’s chemistry with Murray will generate him plenty of production this season, but is he already a Top 5 receiver in the NFC West? Keep reading to see if he ranks among the best in the division.
Ranking the Top 5 receivers in the NFC West
5 - Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals
Yes, Marquise Brown made it onto the list, albeit thanks to a “down year” for Deebo Samuel. In 12 games and 10 starts last season, Brown more than showed his worth when he snagged 67 receptions for 709 yards, and three touchdowns. He also played like a WR1 when he needed to during DeAndre Hopkins’ six-game suspension this past season.
While Hopkins ultimately overshadowed Brown, the 5’9 speedster could have enjoyed an even bigger year had he not gotten hurt the week before the Cardinals former star receiver was slated to return. Now that Hopkins is no longer a Cardinal, Brown, if he stays healthy, could cash in with a career year.
4 - Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Many would rank Cooper Kupp among the Top 5 receivers in the league, but he’s too injury-prone. 2022 was the second time in his career that Kupp had missed eight or more games, and while his numbers were outstanding, could this become a trend as he hits age 30?
Kupp will be remembered as one of the best receivers of his era, and he could easily wind up in Canton one day. But in terms of the 2023 season, he needs to prove he can stay healthy and put up the same numbers on a team that is a far cry from the Super Bowl Champion squad that hoisted the Lombardi following the 2021 season.