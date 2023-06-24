There are massive shoes to fill for Arizona Cardinals number-one wideout
By Jim Koch
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping that Marquise Brown can mimic the success of some of the best number-one wideouts in franchise history.
Back in late May, things changed drastically for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown. General manager Monti Ossenfort released five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins, a move that stripped the offense of it's top pass-catcher. Suddenly, Brown's status was elevated, and the pressure will now be on "Hollywood" to take his game to another level as Arizona's new number-one wideout.
Over the past two decades, Arizona employed a trio of number-one receivers who were downright spectacular. Even through trying times, the franchise seemed to consistently be in possession of some top-notch talent at the position. Will Brown be able to follow in the massive footsteps of three of the most celebrated wideouts in Cardinals history?
Back in 2003, the Redbirds were on the receiving end of a flat-out steal when they used a second-round draft choice on the great Anquan Boldin. Over the next seven campaigns, the 6 foot 1, 220 pounder eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on five occasions, and was voted to the Pro Bowl three times. The Florida native may have enjoyed even more of an impact with the Cards if it wasn't for the wideout the club selected just one year after Boldin arrived in the desert.
Marquise Brown has been handed a huge opportunity to shine for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
That particular addition to the receiving corps happened to be Larry Fitzgerald, the future Hall of Famer who represented Arizona an incredible 11 times in the Pro Bowl. The Minnesota native racked up at least 100 receptions in five separate seasons, and is arguably the greatest individual to ever don a Cardinals uniform. Living up to the standards that were set by Fitzgerald could prove to be a tremendous challenge for the 5 foot 9,175 pound Brown.
In March of 2020, former Cards GM Steve Keim somehow wrestled the sensational Hopkins away from the Houston Texans. The South Carolina native would spend three campaigns in Arizona, with his first season in the "Valley of the Sun" going down as one of the best in team history. In his 16 starts in '20, Hopkins hauled in 115 passes (franchise record) for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns for "Big Red".
Brown's promotion couldn't have come at a better time for the 26-year-old speedster. The former first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Brown is slated to collect just over $13.4 million in 2023, and a top-notch performance could earn the veteran a whole lot more than that in his next contract.
All on eyes will be on the former University of Oklahoma product as he heads into his second campaign with the Cardinals. As the number-one wideout, there should be an ample amount of targets coming Brown's way as he attempts to prove that he's worthy of a lucrative, new extension.
